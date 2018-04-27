Ever since it parted ways with the loss-making smartphone maker LeEco, Chinese handset brand Coolpad hasn't launched a lot of smartphones lately. But after the long hiatus, Coolpad is now looking to get back into the game once again. The company has on Friday, April 24, launched a new smartphone called the Coolpad Cool 2 in its home country. And among the key highlights of the new smartphone is that it is a waterproof device coming with an 18:9 full-screen display.

The Coolpad Cool 2, which succeeds the Coolpad Cool 1, is limited to the Chinese market as of now but we expect Coolpad to launch it in India very soon as the brand has silently resumed its smartphone business in India recently with two affordable smartphones. Notably, Coolpad had a very successful year back in 2016 in India and since then the company hasn't made any big announcements in the country.

Coolpad Cool 2 Specifications

In terms of the specifications, the Coolpad Cool 2 sports a metal unibody design with a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Despite its full-screen design the handset does seem to have considerable amounts of bezels on all four sides.

Under the hood, the Cool 2 is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor coupled with Mali T-860 GPU and 4 GB of RAM. There is 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded further up to 128GB via a MicroSD card.

On the optics front, the Coolpad Cool 2 features a dual camera setup on the back with an iPhone X-style vertically aligned module, with the primary sensor being a 13MP unit and the second sensor, a mere 0.3 VGA camera. At the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera which comes with all the bells and whistles like beauty mode and a pseudo-Bokeh effect mode.

Size-wise the handset measures 154.7 x 73.3 x 9.0mm thick and weighs around 160 grams. Furthermore, it runs Android 7.0 Nougat with a custom skin laid on top. There are all the essential connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and micro USD port. The Coolpad Cool 2 also packs a generous 3,200 under its hood.

As you can see from the image, the Coolpad Cool 2 looks like a very premium phone. However, it's certain that it won't be priced very high as it is a Coolpad device. The interesting bits here are the antenna bands on the top and bottom which come with a gold colored accent in the black color variant which lends it a very distinct look. There's also a blue colored variant that will have the antenna bands in black.

It's also worth mentioning that the smartphone seems to have taken some design cues from the likes of the Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 at least for the back as it looks quite similar to these phones.

Coolpad Cool price and will it be available in India?

Coolpad is yet to reveal the pricing details of the Cool 2, but we suspect that it will be priced under CNY 999 (approx. Rs 10,000). It's not certain whether Coolpad intends to launch it in India, but if it plans to do so, the smartphone will compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 and the Infinix Hot S3.