Huawei smartphones are gaining traction not just globally, but also in India after the Chinese smartphone maker started focusing on the market with its flagship and mid-range phones. Now, two of the company's popular smartphones, the P20 Pro and Nova 3 are getting updated to the latest Android version available right now.

If you own Huawei P20 Pro or Huawei Nova 3, the company has confirmed that the final version of Android Pie-based EMUI 9 will be rolled out in India next week onwards. Since this is an official rollout of a stable version, the new software will be available over-the-air and all that users need to do is tap on Download and Install when prompted.

Alternatively, users can go to Settings > About Phone > System updates and look for updates and download when available. Since this is a major update, it is advised that users connect to a secure and preferably fast Wi-Fi network.

Android Pie-based EMUI 9 brings several new features that will enhance the overall user experience. Huawei P20 Pro and Nova 3 users must download the update to enjoy full-screen gestures, a revamped user interface (UI), and get 12.9 percent better performance compared to the current software.

EMUI 9, as we've tested on Huawei Mate 20 Pro, is clearly the company's best UI yet and easily scales up to become one of the best overall. It comes with consolidated menus, unified design language, GPU Turbo 2.0 and powerful on-device AI for enhanced user experience.

The latest update is best suited for Indian needs as it supports 22 Indian languages, has a calendar that is tailored for the country with local events, deep integration with Paytm – the largest mobile wallet in the country, HiVision visual search feature, Password Vault, Digital Balance dashboard, navigation gestures, multiple backup options, one-handed controls, and improved Huawei Share features.

Finally, the new UI also understands everyday experiences and improves the functions over time.

Huawei P20 Pro and Nova 3 aren't the first Huawei phones to get EMUI 9 in India. Last week, the company started rolling out Android Pie-based EMUI 9 to Honor 10, Honor Play and Honor View 10 phones. Other Huawei smartphones are soon expected to receive the latest software too. Stay tuned for updates.