UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer lit diyas in Mumbai on Wednesday, symbolising the deep cultural ties between India and the United Kingdom as the Diwali festival approaches.

The lighting of diyas came as part of Starmer's first official visit to India, marking an important milestone in India-UK relations.

Mumbai extended a warm welcome to the British Prime Minister, as showcased in a video shared by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Sharing the clip on X, Jaiswal wrote, "Mumbai gives a special welcome to PM @Keir_Starmer of UK," accompanied by the Indian and UK flags.

The 39-second video shows large roadside billboards in Mumbai featuring photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with the message "Warm Welcome".

The visuals capture banners displayed along Marine Drive and adjoining areas as vehicles pass by. As the video begins, a subtitle appears on screen that reads, "Welcoming PM Keir Starmer of UK to India."

British PM Keir Starmer gets mesmerised listening to Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam from DDLJ, marking the film's 30th release anniversary

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studios in Mumbai, where he was hosted by India's premier film studio. The Prime Minister was treated to an unforgettable experience as the iconic love anthem Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) played, marking the timeless blockbuster's 30th anniversary since its release.

The UK and Yash Raj Films share a deep and long-standing relationship, with DDLJ itself having been extensively shot in London and other parts of the United Kingdom—cementing its place as a bridge between Indian cinema and British culture.

Furthering this creative and cultural collaboration, YRF announced that its relationship with the UK will deepen through a three-film production pact set to commence in 2026.

YRF is also currently producing the English-language stage musical adaptation of DDLJ, titled Come Fall In Love: The DDLJ Musical, which celebrates the spirit of inclusivity and love beyond borders, an 'East meets West' story that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

#WATCH | Mumbai: UK PM Keir Starmer lights diyas in Mumbai, symbolising the deep cultural ties between India and the UK, as the Diwali festival approaches. pic.twitter.com/kxrpYZrDF4 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2025

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer enjoys football in Mumbai

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and legendary footballer Michael Owen visited Mumbai's Cooperage Football Ground on Wednesday and interacted with young Indian footballers and a few coaches during a Premier League Community Showcase event. Starmer, who is on his first India visit since becoming the Prime Minister in July 2024, took part in a closed-door event while also meeting the young players from Oxford Foundation. The Premier League Community Showcase programme focuses on the Community Coach Development Programme, a collaboration between the English Premier League and the British Council that aims to expand access to the sport for social groups across India.

During his visit, Starmer met with business leaders in Mumbai and described the India-UK trade partnership as "really important".

Just Now ??



British PM Keir Starmer Celebrating Diwali in Mumbai.



It's symbolising the deep cultural ties between India and the United Kingdom, as the Deepawli festival approaches.



Tomorrow he will meet with PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/7MD2K70vtt — Globally Pop (@GloballyPop) October 8, 2025

Trade talks

Speaking at an interaction with industry representatives, he said, "This is the biggest trade mission that the United Kingdom has ever sent to India."

He noted that his visit marks the "return leg" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the UK earlier this year.

Calling the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July this year between the two countries "really important", Starmer said, "It's the biggest deal we've struck since we left the European Union. I think it's also the biggest deal that India has ever struck, so it's hugely important."

The UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed in July 2024 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK, is a landmark deal that aims to boost bilateral trade between the two nations by £25.5 billion annually.

The agreement includes substantial tariff reductions on goods such as textiles, whisky, and cars, making Indian exports more competitive in the UK market and vice versa. The FTA is expected to create thousands of jobs in both countries, particularly in sectors like textiles, leather, footwear, sports goods, and engineering, while expanding market access and reducing tariffs.

In a light-hearted moment during his interaction at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, Starmer was also seen taking a selfie with a disposable camera, adding a personal touch to the otherwise formal trade discussions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended a warm welcome to his British counterpart, expressing optimism about the visit.

In a post on X, he said, "Welcome Prime Minister Keir Starmer on your historic first visit to India with the largest ever trade delegation from the UK. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future."

Upon arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Starmer was received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

"A warm welcome to PM Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom! Received by the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, at the airport. This visit marks a new chapter in our strong and dynamic India-UK partnership," the MEA said.