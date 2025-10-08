UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai, explores iconic Yash Raj Films Studio with Rani Mukerji

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai early Wednesday morning at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, marking the beginning of his first official visit to India since assuming office.

Prime Minister Starmer was welcomed by Maharashtra and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The visit, described by No.10 Downing Street as a "two-day trade mission to Mumbai," is focused on strengthening trade ties and advancing strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Starmer arrived with a delegation that included CEOs and senior executives from leading British industries, as well as representatives from major universities and institutions. He is accompanied by the UK Minister for Trade and Business, Peter Kyle, and the Investment Minister, Jason Stockwood.

This significant visit comes just months after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UK in July 2025, during which both nations signed a long-awaited trade deal. It also takes place amid shifting global dynamics, particularly in the context of both countries reassessing their trade relationships with the United States under President Donald Trump's administration.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday visited the Yash Raj Films (YRF) studio in Mumbai's Andheri suburb, a key Bollywood production hub.

The visit aims at strengthening cultural ties and promoting collaboration between the British and Indian film industries.

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji welcomed the UK Prime Minister upon his visit to the Yash Raj Films studio.

Keir Starmer also attended a film screening at the studio with Rani Mukerji, who is married to Yash Raj Films head and producer Aditya Chopra. Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani was also present at the screening.

His visit to the facility is seen as a step toward fostering creative partnerships, including potential joint film projects and cultural exchange programmes.

Security arrangements were increased in key locations in the vicinity of the facility ahead of the UK Prime Minister's visit.

Keir Starmer's visit marks a significant milestone in India-UK diplomatic and cultural relations, combining film, sport, and commerce under a single strategic agenda.

Later in the day, Keir Starmer is also scheduled to participate in a football showcase event organised by the English Premier League at Cooperage football ground in south Mumbai.

The event is designed to promote sports diplomacy and strengthen ties between the UK and India in the field of football. Former England international Michael Owen is also expected to attend the event, alongside local football enthusiasts and young players.

On Thursday (October 9), Prime Minister Starmer will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. According to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders will review "progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" in line with the Vision 2035 roadmap, a ten-year plan focused on key pillars such as trade and investment, innovation, defence, climate, health, education, and people-to-people ties.

"Both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a central pillar of the future India–UK economic partnership. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance," the MEA said in a statement.

Keir Starmer and PM Modi are also expected to attend and deliver keynote addresses at the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, where they will interact with policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators from across the world.

According to the MEA, "The visit will build on the momentum and substance generated by the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UK on 23–24 July 2025. It will provide a valuable opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of India and the United Kingdom to build a forward-looking partnership."

(With inputs from IANS)