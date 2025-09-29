Durga Puja festivities are in full swing. Keeping up with tradition, Durga Puja is being celebrated at the North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal from day five of the ongoing Navratri. On Saturday, the idol of Durga was unveiled by Ayan Mukerji, Rani, and Kajol, along with others. On Sunday, Kajol, along with her kids Nysa and Yug, sought the blessings of Maa Durga.

Only Kajol can make Jaya Bachchan happy and smile

On Monday, actors Jaya Bachchan and Kajol reunited during the Saptami celebrations. Ayan and Rani were also seen at the pandal. Several photos and videos of the occasion have gone viral on social media platforms.

Like most people know, Jaya, who doesn't like clicking photos and avoids paps, was once again seen disinterested with the paparazzi around. However, when Kajol came on stage, she greeted Jaya and made her smile. Kajol also complimented Jaya's saree look and fixed her hair and makeup.

Kajol tells Jaya, "main aa rahi hoon aapka closet raid karne ke liye.." ( i am coming to raid your closet).

Take a look:

In a video, Kajol was seen walking towards Jaya. She then hugged Kajol tightly and held her for some time. The duo later posed together for a picture.

Rani and Kajol pose for paps

Another clip shows Rani and Ayan on the pandal stage, clicking photos and hugging each other. Rani and Kajol greeted each other with a warm hug, but Jaya wasn't seen around Rani.

For the occasion, Kajol wore a yellow, beige, and pink saree, Jaya opted for a golden and beige saree, and Rani chose a pink saree.

Ranbir Kapoor also joined in to seek the blessings of Maa Durga, dressed in a blue kurta and white pyjama.

Netizens couldn't keep calm seeing Jaya's change in behavior upon seeing Kajol. Many felt it was only Kajol who could make Jaya smile and laugh. Many also pointed out that Jaya and Rani didn't pose or take pictures together.

A user wrote, "Jaya ji is happy only after meeting and getting pictures clicked with Kajol."

Another comment read, "Two people with the same attitude in one frame."

The next one wrote, "They should have been mother and daughter. They are always happy when they meet."

"Jaya smiling, wow, that's new," read one comment.

Jaya is a regular at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal

For the unversed, Jaya and Kajol have never shied away from showcasing their affection for each other. Regular devotees at Durga pandal, Jaya and Kajol have professionally starred together in only one film in their entire career, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001).

Earlier this year, they visited Ayan Mukerji when his father, Deb Mukherjee, passed away. At that time, too, Jaya had hugged Kajol. Last year, during Durga Puja, Jaya had hugged and kissed Kajol.