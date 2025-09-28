Durga Puja festivities commenced on Saturday with dhol, tasha, and Maa Durga's blessings. The streets are lit up, and devotees have thronged to pandals to seek the blessings of Maa Durga. Keeping the traditions alive, actors and cousins Rani Mukerji and Kajol reunited for the inaugural ceremony of their family's annual Durga Puja.

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja began with the unveiling of Maa Durga's idol and a tribute to the Pashupatinath Temple

The Mukerji family's Sarbojanin Durga Puja began its 2025 festivities on Panchami with an auspicious inauguration of the Durga pandal.

Kajol, along with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and their cousin Sharbani Mukherji, joined Rani Mukerji and others at the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal, where the first look of the Goddess Durga idol was unveiled. While the mood was celebratory, it was also emotional as the family remembered Deb Mukherjee, actor and father of filmmaker Ayan.

For the unversed, this is the first Durga Puja without Ayan's father, Debu Mukerji, who passed away earlier this year. Debu Mukerji had been a key organiser of the family's annual Puja celebrations.

Several photos and videos from the pandal have gone viral.

In the clip, Kajol, Tanisha and Ayan got teart-eyed and emotional remembering Deb's uncle. Kajol was seen wiping Ayan's mother's tears. After which, the family took photos with Maa Durga's idol.

Kajol looked as stunning as ever in a cream silk saree paired with a red blouse. Rani wore a white saree with a floral border and a matching blouse. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji also posed with the two divas during the festivities. The Brahmastra maker kept it simple in a white kurta-pyjama.

During an interaction, Tanishaa remembered her late uncle Deb Mukherjee, who passed away in March this year. She shared that it was a little difficult for the family to attend the Puja this time.

She said, "It is a time of little sadness for our family, along with a little excitement because this year there have been three deaths in our family. Our Debu Kaka (Deb Mukherjee), who used to organise Durga Puja every year, is no more, and for us it is a little difficult to attend the Puja this time. However, there is a lot of excitement as well because we are taking his dream forward."

Tanishaa revealed that Deb Mukherjee had always wished for the Durga Puja to become more grand each year, and to honour his wishes, the family is planning many special initiatives on social media this time.

On Day 2, Sunday, Kajol was spotted at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, accompanied by her children Nysa and Yug. Several photos and videos have gone viral, showing Kajol with her daughter and son performing puja at the pandal. Nysa opted for a yellow outfit, while Yug wore a royal blue kurta. Kajol looked radiant in a red saree.

A clip also shows Yug and Nysa chatting and hugging each other, the siblings bonding and enjoying the festivities together.