Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol's children, daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan, often accompany their parents to various events. Although they don't enjoy the paparazzi glare, being Kajol and Ajay Devgn's kids, they simply can't hide from the media.

Although Nysa has time and again expressed her disapproval of this. Even Yug, though often seen with Kajol, mostly avoids cameras. However, on Saturday, Yug got annoyed and snapped at paps when they followed him and started filming. A video of the incident is now doing the rounds on social media.

In the clip, Yug is seen being escorted by Kajol-Ajay's staff; their staff was seen holding an umbrella for Yug.

As Yug reached near his car, paps hovered around him to take his pictures and videos, politely asking him to pose. However, Yug got irritated and snapped at them. Another video shows Kajol and Yug stepping out of the car, avoiding the paps, and entering a building. He can be heard saying, "Bhaiya, please abhi nahi yaar."

Yug's behaviour hasn't gone down well with netizens, who criticised the star kid for being rude. Many even said he is copying Kajol and has started behaving like her, while others slammed the paps for intruding into Yug's private space. While most of them pointed out that Yug should hold his umbrella rather than thier staff holding him.

Take a look at the reactions

One user wrote, "Why are you troubling him? He is not a celebrity or a sportsman. Let him live his life with privacy."

Another commented, "He ain't a celebrity – and this media putting a camera on his face is very bad. He also said 'abhi nahi', yet for the views you guys uploaded the clip so people can comment bad things on this kid. I'm no fan of these celebrities, but the media shouldn't do this to their kids."

About Yug

Yug Devgan recently celebrated his 15th birthday on September 13. On the occasion, Kajol shared a heartfelt throwback video featuring herself, Ajay, and Yug together. The clip appeared to be from daughter Nysa Devgan's graduation ceremony in Switzerland, where the family was dressed in formal attire.

Kajol captioned her post, "Touchdown on 15 today for Yug Devgan! Hoping my cool boy always remains kind and wonderful. #happybirthday #mybaby #grownup."

Ajay Devgn also wished his son with a warm message on social media, posting a picture of the two together and writing, "My strongest critic and my softest corner... Happy Birthday, my boy. Love You Lots."