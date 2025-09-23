Kajol, who is busy with the promotions of The Trial Season 2, was spotted in Mumbai on Monday with her daughter, Nysa Devgan, and mother, veteran actress Tanuja. The actor, known for being unabashed and blunt, got angry at the paps for hovering around her mother to capture photos.

Several photos of the trio have been doing the rounds on social media. In one clip, Kajol and Nysa look annoyed as the paps block their way. The video shows Kajol holding mom Tanuja's hand and guiding her towards the car, while Nysa holds her nani's other hand. As they stepped out, several photographers crowded near the car and started shouting for photos and videos, which clearly irked Kajol and Nysa. In jest, Kajol lost her cool and lashed out at the paps, telling them to move back.

Kajol said, "Thoda sa peeche karo, peeche ho jao please" (move back). Nysa too gave an annoyed and grumpy look.

All three of them were spotted wearing white outfits. They didn't stop to pose for the photographers, and soon after leaving the building, they drove away in their car.

Netizens slammed Kajol and Nysa for their behavior and temper, claiming that Kajol is always rude and needs to behave better with the paps.

Kajol wishes mom Tanuja

On Tuesday, Kajol penned a heartfelt note for her mother, Tanuja's, 82nd birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared glimpses of the birthday celebration, joined by her daughters Kajol and Tanisha, granddaughter Nysa, and other close family members.

Kajol wrote, "Happy birthday to #Maadurga #Maakali #Maachandi etc all rolled into one.. I am so blessed that I have her! Grateful always that Maa gave me herself in the form of my mother.. gratitude gratitude gratitude eternally and forever.. #Tanuja thank u for choosing me as your daughter.. I hope I am an ode to you always. #duggadugga #pujospecial"

Work front

Kajol's latest release is the series The Trial Season 2. The legal drama, an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's The Good Wife, features Kajol in the lead role.

The first season centers on a housewife who, after 10 years, begins working at a law firm to support her family when her husband is imprisoned.

The second season picks up three months later. Noyonika Sengupta has grown more confident as a lawyer, but her personal life remains unsettled. Her marriage with Rajiv is strained, and their daughters continue to struggle with the constant conflict at home.