71st National Film Awards: Mohanlal gets standing ovation, Rani Mukerji interacts with President Murmu [Photos]

It was indeed a big day for Indian cinema as the 71st National Film Awards honoured the best of Bollywood, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, and Malayalam films on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The evening celebrated some of the country's finest talents and was recognised with prestigious honours. For many, it was thier first national award, while for some it was winning the prestigious award yet again.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji scripted history by winning their first-ever National Awards, while Malayalam icon Mohanlal was conferred with Indian cinema's highest recognition, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Let's take a look at the photos of celebs with their national awards

Mohanlal honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mohanlal, who is recognised for his stellar performances across four decades of Malayalam cinema, received the award today. The actor was dressed in a crisp white kurta paired with a traditional veshti. The veteran actor thanked the Malayalam industry and his fans, dedicating the award to them.

The actor and his wife got emotional. Phoros and videos of them getting teary-eyed have gone viral.

What a Moment Yaar ???❤❤



Standing Ovation for the ?



Out of words to express the feeling ?



Repeating once more,



The greatest there is. The greatest there ever was. The greatest there ever will be ?@Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/AMORbknZBB — Cine Loco (@WECineLoco) September 23, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri, congratulated him for his first National Award

Shah Rukh Khan bagged Best Actor for Jawan, sharing the honour with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail. The crowd cheered as SRK was greeted with folded hands and salaam before receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu. His wife, Gauri Khan, congratulated SRK on winning. She wrote, "What a journey it's been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving... it's a result of your years of hard work and dedication. Now I'm designing a special mantle for this award."

SRK, after winning the award he said, "To be honoured with a National Award is a moment I will cherish for a lifetime."

Rani Mukerji wins Best Actress

Rani Mukerji was awarded Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee Vs. Norway. She looked radiant in a crisp brown saree. The actor, before receiving her award, touched the stage and greeted the crowd with folded hands.

Another clip shows Rani sharing a moment with President Murmur.

For over five decades, Shri @Mohanlal has not just acted - he has lived, breathed, and shaped Indian cinema with a legacy that inspires generations.



An artist beyond comparison, a true cultural icon of Kerala



Congratulations to Kerala's Pride Lalettan on receiving the Dadasaheb… pic.twitter.com/6AU1DheYKe — BJP KERALAM (@BJP4Keralam) September 23, 2025

Vikrant Massey -Best actor

Vikrant Massey, who jointly won Best Actor for 12th Fail, was seated beside SRK and Rani.

Several behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the National Awards venue have surfaced on social media.

One clip captures SRK fixing Rani Mukerji's hair, followed by a sweet forehead kiss, after which the two click a candid selfie together.

Another video shows Mohanlal bowing respectfully to President Murmur.

In a separate moment, Vikrant Massey, Rani, Mohanlal, and SRK are seen posing together.

The final clip features a playful moment with SRK kissing Mohanlal.

Other big wins

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail bagged the award for Best Feature Film, with Chopra recalling his first National Award win in 1977. Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur earned its third trophy of the night, winning Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values.