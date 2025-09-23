The 71st National Film Awards were held in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 23. This year turned out to be extra special. Shah Rukh Khan took home his first-ever National Award in his illustrious 33-year career.

Among those honoured alongside Shah Rukh Khan were Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, and Vikrant Massey, among others.

SRK received the award for Best Actor for his 2023 blockbuster Jawan. SRK opted for a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and greeted the press with folded hands. He was seated next to Rani Mukerji, and the two were seen chatting warmly, with Vikrant Massey seated beside them. SRK sported a salt-and-pepper look, seemingly for his upcoming film King.

From winning hearts for decades to now winning the National Award for Best Actor—Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan is not just cinema, it’s HISTORY. Our King. Our Pride. ❤️?#ShahRukhKhan #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/9D1NTQbZRX — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) September 23, 2025

Shri Shah Rukh Khan getting his First National Award.



What a proud and happy moment for SRK, his family and us SRKians ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wm4v5Rf2K3 — Harry Ghai (@iamharryghai) September 23, 2025

Several photos and videos from the event have gone viral. In one clip, SRK was seen holding Rani's pallu as she greeted the media, while in another clip, SRK and Rani were spotted recording Vaibhavi Merchant when she received her award for Rocky Aur Rani, as she won the award for best choreographer for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Shah Rukh Khan was announced as the winner of the Best Actor award. Before heading to the podium, the actor greeted the audience with folded hands and also gestured salaam. He then respectfully acknowledged the President of India, Droupadi Murmu and then received his national award.

Congratulating King Khan on bagging the prestigious award, his better half, Gauri Khan, said that the National Award is a result of SRK's years of hard work and dedication. Gauri further revealed that she is even designing a special mantle to place the award.

"What a journey it's been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving... it's a result of your years of hardwork and dedication. Now I'm designing a special mantle for this award," Gauri wrote on her Instagram.

A place card reading "Shri Shah Rukh Khan" was placed for him at the venue, which left fans emotional online.

One tweet read, "So, it's finally happening, huh? This award isn't just for Azad or Vikram. It's also a vindication for Vijay Agnihotri, Aman Mathur, Mohan Bhargav, Devdas, Veer, Kabir, Rizwan, and Gaurav. An honour long overdue."

After the awards were announced last month, SRK shared a video message thanking everyone. He said, "Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B Ministry. Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me."

He further added, "Needless to say, I am overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility. To be honoured with the National Award is a moment I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman, the I&B Ministry, and everyone who thought I was worthy of this honour."

The winners' list this year was packed with surprises and well-deserved honours. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail bagged the Best Feature Film award, while the quirky Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery won Best Hindi Film. The Best Actor award saw a rare tie between Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail), while Rani Mukerji was named Best Actress for her powerhouse performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Other films also made their presence felt. Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur won for Best Makeup, Best Costume, and Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values. Karan Johar's colourful drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani bagged Best Choreography for Dhindora Baaje Re, while Ranbir Kapoor's Animal scored in technical categories, including Best Sound Design and a Special Mention for re-recording mixer M. R. Radhakrishnan.