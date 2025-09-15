It's a Chak De! India moment for cricket fans across the country, as India won against Pakistan by 7 wickets. It was birthday boy Suryakumar Yadav's special day, and he led India to a successful and victorious match. After winning the clash against Pakistan, SKY dedicated India's Asia Cup win to the Armed Forces.

Suryakumar Yadav avoided handshakes even after the victory

After skipping handshakes at the coin toss, the Indian players once again avoided shaking hands with the Pakistan team after their Asia Cup 2025 win on Sunday in Dubai. Following the win, Suryakumar and Shivam Dube walked off to the Indian dugout and later to the pavilion. Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, waited on the ground for the Indians, but Team India never arrived. The Indian side left the ground carrying a dejected look.

Suryakumar Yadav's post-presentation statements

Captain of Team India Suryakumar on why he did not shake hands with Pakistan players after the win. He said the Indian players are aligned with the BCCI and the government. "We took a call as we came here to only play. We gave a proper reply. We are aligned with the BCCI and the government," said the Indian captain when asked about not shaking hands with Pakistan players after the win.

Listen this, Surya kumar yadav ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pr0aa7sK7i — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) September 14, 2025

"I think it's a perfect occasion, and taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and express our solidarity. Most importantly, we want to dedicate today's win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery," Suryakumar said.

"I hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," he added.

We stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. We want to dedicate today's win to all our Armed Forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an… pic.twitter.com/stkrqIEBuE — BCCI (@BCCI) September 14, 2025

Prior to the match against Pakistan, social media slammed the BCCI and Team India for going ahead with the fixture. Users criticised the BCCI, stating that it allowed the game to proceed despite the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where nearly 26 lives were lost. In response, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, which triggered conflict between India and Pakistan for over three months. Amid the rising tensions, cricket with Pakistan could be avoided.

However, after the win and Suryakumar Yadav's post-match presentation statements, social media users have cooled down and are rejoicing with the win and the way Team India gave a befitting reply.