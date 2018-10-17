Popular UFO researcher Scott C Waring has apparently spotted a cube-sized structure entering the sun from the NASA's SOHO (Solar and Heliospheric Observatory) feed. The UFO researcher claimed that the cube-sized structure is roughly the same size as the earth.

Interestingly, the pixelated object pulled from NASA's feed seems to show a strange object perfectly cut in the shape of a square. The object also leaves a wispy trail of smoke behind, and it also had a white glow around it.

"I found an earth size UFO near our sun today...how you ask? BECAUSE ITS EARTH SIZE!!! Needles to say, its big. If you use the SOHO earth icon to compare, then its actually a bit bigger than earth, but I want to downsize the fear...and say its earth size. Feel better yet?," wrote Scott C Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

In his website post, Scott C Waring also added that aliens have that advanced technology that is capable of withstanding the extreme temperature of the sun.

"How do aliens make something that big? Easy, aliens live forever. They tell a robot to create the spacecraft, tell it the size and requirements. Time is not important in its construction. One robot builds 10 more robots. Those 11 robots build more robots and so on until there is an army of thousands of robots working on getting materials, making tech and putting together this giant ship," added Waring.

Linked to closure of Sunspot solar observatory?

A few weeks ago, the sudden closure of Sunspot solar observatory has made many believe that NASA has found something sinister going near the sun. As per these conspiracy theorists, FBI took quick action to close the observatory to hide the presence of alien spaceships near the sun.

Scott C Waring later shared his UFO finding on his YouTube channel, and viewers started put forwarding various theories explaining the eerie sighting.

"Everything that's going on the last few weeks! This, the shutdown of certain observatories, loss of equipment in space, I saw a video of an alleged satellite takedown yesterday, what do you think is going on?," commented Lets Get Unknown, a YouTube user.

"Excellent find again Scott. It's when you provide proof like this Scott, then this is why they closed down the observatories. There are many many more ufo's out there," commented Thomas Mundt, another YouTuber.

However, experts argue that the strange cube-sized structure could be the result of a technical glitch.