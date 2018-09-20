Conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'The Hidden Underbelly 2.0' has recently uploaded a video which shows unidentified flying objects (UFO) hovering in the skies of New Jersey. The video uploaded to YouTube by the conspiracy theory channel contains three different clips, and they claim that they were shot from various parts of New Jersey by eyewitnesses.

Strange lights perplex local residents

The first two clips were shared on Reddit by users with IDs oheatherhollywood609 and Sk8allday360. The third clip was initially shared on YouTube by a user named 'SophVlogs', and this video is now being submitted to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) for further investigation.

In all the three clips, strange lights can be seen hovering across the night skies, and it also moves in a very eerie manner. People who shot the video were seen saying that the lights were emanating from an alien mothership. As these clips went viral, conspiracy theorists also joined the party, and they argue that alien life is a reality.

Alien disclosure or fireworks?

Some conspiracy theorists even connected this sighting to the recent closure of Sunspot solar observatory. These theorists argue that the solar observatory in Sunspot was closed after scientists spotted a gigantic mothership near the sun. As per people who believe in this theory, the lights spotted in New Jersey might be alien scoutships which reached the earth before the gigantic mothership near the sun starts an invasion.

After watching the video, viewers of 'The Hidden Underbelly' too put forward various theories explaining this astonishing sighting.

"That was amazing! I've never seen chaff hover then go vertical, even on a parachute. I can't say it was aliens but I would bet there was some borrowed technology involved," commented Ben, a YouTube user.

However, some people claimed that the lights in the skies might be actual fireworks.

But, 'SophVlogs', the uploader of the third video seems not convinced. As per 'SophVlogs', fireworks could not stay in the sky for so long without coming down to the ground.

"You might say it's fireworks, but have you ever seen any fireworks that stay in the sky and never come down? There was also no sound. There were no fireworks scheduled to happen either and it only lasted 10 minutes. We also asked a meteorologist in our area and he said that he couldn't explain it," commented SophVlogs.

