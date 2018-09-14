FBI closed the national solar observatory in Sunspot abruptly last week, and it had compelled many conspiracy theorists to believe that the observatory had found something groundbreaking about extraterrestrial life. The observatory was shut down on September 6, and until now, there is no sign of re-opening it. Interestingly, the post office in Sunspot was also evacuated simultaneously with the solar observatory and the postal department revealed that they are unaware of the reason behind this move.

"We were told on September 6 that we would be evacuated along with the surrounding area, we were not told why. We were told just to be out of the area. We remain suspended until we are allowed to return," the spokesman for the United States Postal Service told ABC 7, Express.co.uk reports.

Benny House, the Otero Country Sheriff also revealed that he is not aware of the reason behind the sudden closure.

"The FBI is refusing to tell us what's going on. We've got people up there at Sunspot that requested us to standby while they evacuate it. Nobody would really elaborate on any of the circumstances as to why. The FBI was up there. What their purpose was, nobody will say," said Benny House, Express reports.

As the news of the abrupt closure went viral, the observatory has finally issued a statement on its website and across social media. In the statement, the observatory has revealed the real reason behind the sudden closure. However, the facility revealed that the observatory will be reopened soon.

In the meantime, Tyler Glockner, a popular conspiracy theorist who runs the YouTube channel 'Secureteam10' suggested that the observatory might have spotted alien crafts or UFO while taking images of the sun.

The video uploaded by Secureteam10 soon went viral, and audience soon shared various theories regarding the unexpected FBI act.

"More likely: The observatory was shut down to PREVENT the personnel from seeing something," commented Alan Lovejoy, a YouTuber.