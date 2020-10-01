UFO sightings all across the world have witnessed a dramatic surge over the past few years, and a recent sighting that happened in Spain has emerged as a debating topic among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts.

A photograph of the alleged UFO event that happened in Basque Country, northern Spain has now surfaced online, and it shows a disc-shaped object hovering over the mountain Zumarraga.

UFO images analyzed by alien hunter

The creepy image was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring, who is currently operating from Taiwan. In his website post, Waring claimed that the alleged UFO incident happened in May 2020, but was reported only recently.

After analyzing the image, Waring claimed that the disc-like object spotted in the Spanish skies could be an alien ship from deep space. He also added that aliens are trying their best to hide from the public, but advanced cameras equipped in smartphones are helping humans to capture them.

"UFOs often move too fast for the human eye to detect. Aliens rely on that technological skill to avoid detection. However, cell phones and cameras are getting more advanced and have a more perfect eye than our own. They capture every detail. So that's our advantage. We too have tech skills to fall on. This is a perfect disk and caught in two different positions. Absolutely breathtaking. I have often said, if you want to see a UFO, watch a dozen sunsets. You will see at least one," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

2020: A crucial year for alien hunters

Several alien enthusiasts believe that 2020 is turning out to be a fantabulous year for them, as they think the process of alien disclosure has begun this year. According to these conspiracy theorists, alien disclosure is basically a gradual process and the Pentagon's recent release of UFO videos was the first step, before unveiling everything to the general public.