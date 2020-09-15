It was around a few hours back that the Royal Astronomical Society, in a press briefing hinted at the possibility of the alien presence in the atmosphere of Venus. After discovering phosphine in the Venusian atmosphere, researchers at MIT suggested that alien microbes could be thriving in the hostile environment of Venus. However, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that aliens are already here on earth, and they claim that advanced extraterrestrial species have been visiting the blue planet for hundreds of thousands of years.

Thousands witnessed alien UFO in New Jersey

Multiple videos apparently shot from New Jersey have now gone viral on the internet. These videos show, a UFO very similar to the flying objects often depicted in Hollywood movies hovering in the skies of New Jersey in broad daylight. Interestingly, the UFO also had a glowing light in its body. The bizarre event that happened in the skies was watched by thousands of people, and it literally made many believe that aliens have visited the earth before the US presidential election that is scheduled on November 3.

These videos were later analyzed by popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring. After checking the videos, Waring strongly assured that aliens have visited the earth. According to Waring, if aliens are not behind this sighting, then the UFO that appeared in the skies could be most probably a secretive flying vessel developed by the US military.

"The UFO which was about 30 meters across and hovered over various parts of the city. People were seen on the freeways pulling their cars over to the side of the road and watching this UFO in the distance. The object has a glowing light for a center, similar to the military TR3B, and strangely enough...its not a disk, but a triangle. That fact that the event took place is obvious from all the videos currently being uploaded as we speak," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Aliens or blimp?

Even though conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts are convinced about the flying object's extraterrestrial origin, skeptics dismiss these claims, and they made it clear that the object could be most probably a Good Year blimp.