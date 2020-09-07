A video uploaded to YouTube by a channel named 'Disclose Screen' is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien believers. In the video, apparently shot in last August, a saucer-like object can be seen placed on a private truck. Interestingly, the UFO-like object seems to have slid down the truck's rear body, and it was during these moments that the video was shot from a car that was commuting through the road.

Are aliens real?

The video uploaded by the YouTube channel has already gone viral, and viewers who saw it consider it a strong indication of the government's alien coverup.

"Looks just like the one from independence day but if it was there would be military vehicles all around it. Still give a thumbs up," wrote 2 Treez, a YouTube user.

"This Could be a reversed engineered craft from the military. They have an infinite amount of designs. OR, It could be a recovered craft. OR,,, none of the above," commented MeT L Head, another YouTuber.

However, some other people suggested that the alleged flying object spotted in the roadside could be most probably a prop for Hollywood movies.

Video analyzed by UFO hunter

Now, the video has been analyzed by popular UFO hunter Scott C Waring who is currently operating from Taiwan. After analyzing the video, Waring assured that this flying object could be most probably a vessel made with alien technology, and the authorities might be transporting it to Area 51.

Waring added that military vehicles were not used to transport the alien vessel, as it could gain public attention. He also assured alien involvement in the development of flying vessels like these.