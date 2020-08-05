Considering the vastness of the universe, it would be sheer foolishness to think humans are alone in the universe. Several space experts strongly believe that alien life at least, in its microbial form could be thriving somewhere in the universe. However, conspiracy theorists have a different story to tell. According to them, aliens have already visited the earth, and in order to substantiate their claims, they put forward the UFO events that happened in several parts of the globe.

Pentagon admitted the presence of UFOs

Even though many of the UFO events have turned out to be a hoax, a mysterious video released by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2017 grabbed everyone's eyeballs. In the video, a bizarre flying object can be seen flying across space in a sky-rocketing speed, defying all laws of modern physics. The video of this strange event was shot using infrared cameras equipped in US Navy jets that trailed the UFO, and now this bizarre flying object is known as tic-tac UFO.

Before the release of this video clip, the New York Times published an investigative report that shed light on a secret program operated by Pentagon to unravel mysteries surrounding UFO sightings.

As the report published in the New York Times went viral on the internet, Pentagon admitted carrying out such a mission named AATIP (Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program). However, Pentagon did not use the cliched word UFO to describe these flying objects, instead, they called it 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'.

Chad Underwood, the fighter pilot who captured one of the videos, assured that this flying object did not follow the laws of physics. David Fravor, his commanding officer at that time claimed to have witnessed another UFO that too defied the laws of physics.

For more than three years, several experts have analyzed the released videos, and they assured that the clip is not manipulated in any manner. In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists came forward and started arguing that this UFO could be most probably an alien spaceship that uses advanced technology.

Amid speculations and rumors, Joseph Gradisher, the spokesman for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, in a statement given to the Black Vault revealed that the UFO clips released by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences are authentic. However, he also shockingly remarked that these clips were not supposed to be released in the first place. Finally, Pentagon officially released these UFO clips last April.

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena," said Sue Gough, a Defense Department spokeswoman after releasing the video.

Call for Disclosure from Senators

A few days back, Senator Marco Rubio, who is also the chairman of the US intelligence committee had urged disclosure of classified UFO files maintained by the Pentagon. According to Rubio, the presence of these flying objects in the skies of the United States could emerge as a threat to the nation. People like Rubio believe that whoever flies these vessels are technologically more advanced than the United States, and this single fact points at the threat associated with these sightings.

"We don't know what it is – and it isn't ours. If it's something outside this planet it might be better than the fact that we've seen some technical leap on behalf of the Chinese or the Russians or other adversaries that allow them to conduct this sort of activity. There are things flying over the United States military bases and you don't know what they are 'cause they're not yours, and they exhibit, potentially, technologies that you don't have at your own disposal. That to me is a national security risk. And one that we should be looking into," said Rubio.

People least bothered about aliens and UFOs

However, amid all these debates surrounding UFOs that appeared in the skies of the United States, people seem less bothered about these events, and this distraction happened after the coronavirus outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic has made humans understand their limitations, and now, many argue that there is no point in storming brains thinking about something like alien life that is beyond the surface of the earth.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, economies of many countries are collapsing, and medical experts have already revealed that there is no end of this pandemic in near sight. As humanity is trying to contain the pandemic irrespective of caste, creed, geography, and other differences, they are least bothered about making the first contact with aliens, which could turn the course of planet earth.