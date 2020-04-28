Pentagon, the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, has finally released three classified videos taken by the US Navy showing "unidentified aerial phenomena" better known by the public as UFOs. These videos were leaked online more than two years ago. The videos were shot by US Navy planes in 2004 and 2015. In the short clips, an unidentified object can be seen travelling across the skies at a very high speed.

According to Sue Gough, a Defense Department spokeswoman, while one of the videos was shot in 2004, two of them were taken in January 2015. The Pentagon had kept them hidden as classified content but a couple of years ago, they were leaked online. The Navy had also verified the authenticity of these infrared videos.

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena," Gough said.

In 2017, five US Navy pilots who spotted the UFOs had claimed that they had "a series of interactions with unidentified aircraft during training missions in 2014 and 2015 along the East Coast from Virginia to Florida." This led to the US Navy to set terms for pilots to report their sighting of "unidentified aerial phenomena (URP)".

Released videos to clear "misconceptions": Pentagon

While releasing the videos, the Pentagon spokesperson said that the formal release of these URP clips was aimed at clearing "misconceptions" about the footage and said that the aerial phenomena seen in the videos remain "unidentified".

"DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos," Gough added.