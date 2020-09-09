Space agencies like NASA and ESA have been searching for extraterrestrial aliens for several years, but until now, humans have not succeeded in making the crucial first contact. However, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that aliens are already here on the earth, and they argue that UFO sightings are authentic proof of their existence. And now, eagle-eyed conspiracy theorists have claimed to have discovered a UFO in a Netflix documentary titled 'The Hidden Science of Everything'.

UFO appeared in Netflix documentary

In the clip taken from the show, an airplane can be seen taking off from San Angelo to Texas to demonstrate how clouds make rain. But shockingly, during the airplane's course in the skies, another object appears and seems to zoom along in the opposite direction. The flying object spotted near the airplane in the skies was apparently traveling at a mindblowing speed, and audiences will get only a glimpse of it if the playback speed is slowed down.

Interestingly, the object that passed the airplane seems very similar to classic disc-shaped UFOs often depicted in Hollywood movies. The video of the finding was later uploaded to popular conspiracy theory channel 'The Hidden Underbelly 2.0' where it went viral. After watching the clip, most of the viewers blatantly concluded that sightings like these are irrefutable proof of alien presence on earth.

"Awesome, many UFO's travels around Earth so fast, that we Earthlings only spot a small percentage. Right place right time fortunes the lucky," commented NJK, a YouTube user.

"Man that looked like you said a flying saucer. Like Roswell saucer. It's a matter of time before the world knows the truth," commented Alan Barra, another YouTuber.

Tic-Tac UFO in Virginia

A few days back, a video was submitted to MUFON that showed a UFO hovering over Newport in Virginia. The video soon went viral, and people claimed that the flying vessel that appeared above Virginia shares close similarities to the infamous tic-tac UFO that baffled US Navy officers.