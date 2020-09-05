Popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring has now released a creepy video that shows a luminous UFO hovering over Newport in Virginia. In his recent website post, Waring revealed that the alleged UFO sighting happened very near to a military base. Even though the sighting happened last week, it became viral after it was analyzed and shared by Waring.

Later, Waring shared the footage on his YouTube channel, and many people started claiming that the flying vessel appeared above Virginia seems very similar to the infamous tic-tac UFO that baffled US Navy officers.

"It looks to be a similar craft to the one seen in the 'Navy Tic Tac UFO incident'," commented Sam Foote and the Art of Ideas, a YouTube user.

"What we need to convince the masses that these things are the real deal is to have 1000's of craft all over the world's major cities and sit there for days," commented Arnoldskit, another YouTuber.

Eyewitness statement

Waring also shared the statement of the person who allegedly saw the UFO. After capturing the video using his smartphone, the eyewitness passed on the clip to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network).

"I stepped outside to smoke a cigarette, the moon was out and it was daylight outside. I like looking at the moon during the day. I looked down and then back up at the moon and saw this. I have lived near military bases for over a decade. I frequently see F22s and all manner of commercial and military aircraft," said the eyewitness.

Waring, after analyzing the clip assured that these events are authentic proof of alien existence. He also added that UFO sightings near military bases are quite common.

"Very odd craft. Old Project Blue Book reports have reported dozens of alien craft near US military bases. It looks like aliens are worried and want to show the military they can do as they want, when they want, and even shut down nuclear missiles. For aliens do this they probably predicted that in the near future armed conflict with China is about to occur. 100% alien and proof aliens still watch over humanities safety," said Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Mysterious entrances in Area 51

A few days back, using Google Earth, Waring claimed to have discovered three mysterious entrances in Area 51. In his website post, Waring also shared the coordinates where these underground alien bases can be seen.

After making this discovery, Waring argued that advanced aliens could be working together with the US military in Area 51. However, sceptics revealed that underground bases in secretive military bases are not uncommon, and they have nothing to do with extraterrestrial aliens.