Increased UFO sightings all across the world have compelled many conspiracy theorists to believe that alien life is a reality and extraterrestrials from the deep space used to visit earth to monitor human activities.

Adding fuel to these claims, a video has now surfaced online that shows two fireballs landing in a paddy field.

A report published in Sakal News revealed that the visuals were captured by a shopkeeper in Pune, India. The video captured by the shopkeeper shows two fireballs, with a very dim tail falling to the earth. The footage soon went viral on online platforms and people started outlandishly arguing that something sinister is going on in the skies.

However, scientists believe that the fireball that appeared in the skies of Pune could most likely be two asteroids. These scientists also made it clear that such events are absolutely natural, and aliens have nothing to do with it.

This is not the first time that UFOs are being spotted in India. In 2013, the Indian Army had reported several UFO sightings in the Ladakh sector. The UFOs were spotted by the border patrolling team who revealed that these unidentified flying objects were spherical in shape and emanated lights from its seemingly metallic body.

A few days back, a motion sensor camera had captured the eerie visuals of a disc-shaped UFO streaking across the skies of Nevada desert at a very low altitude. The video of this incident soon went viral, and people started claiming that aliens have visited Area 51 before the planned public raid on September 20. Scott C Waring, a popular conspiracy theorist. also analyzed the clip and argued that this spacecraft could be part of a secret Area 51 project.

