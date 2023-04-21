Pamela Chopra's sudden death has left a big void in the industry. From the Bachchans, Khans to the Kapoors; everyone came to pay their last respects to the first lady of Bollywood. Uday and Aditya Chopra's mother, and late Yash Chopra's wife, Pamela Chopra passed away at the age of 74 owing to age-related health issues.

Uday Chopra body shamed

Several videos and pictures of celebrities visiting the Chopra residence to pay their last respects have taken over social media. However, one video that has activated an insensitive troll attack is that of Uday Chopra. Netizens are body-shaming Uday and making fun of his physical being. "Uday has put on lots of weight...V shaped 6 pack body seems to be missing," one user wrote.

"Modi ji jaisa hogaya ye to," another one wrote. "Mujhe toh aise lagg raha jaise in logo ne pee rakhi hai (I feel they all are drunk)," a social media user commented. "kitna mota hogya yeh kya hogya haiisko (he has become so fat, what has happened to him)," were some more comments on the video.

Trolled for greeting guests

Amid all this, a video of Uday Chopra meeting and greeting Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan has irked netizens. Many have questioned what made Uday smile. "Is this a funeral or a housewarming ceremony? Why is Uday Chopra greeting Kiran Rao with a smile," asked one user. "Why he is smiling ? It's not some Ambani event it's a funeral," another user asked.

"He is smiling wow Bhai Bollywood seriously what I say," a social media user commented. "House party going on . @udayc laughing at his mother death .. knew world has changed but changed this much never knew," another social media user commented.

The fact that Uday Chopra must be struggling mentally with the loss of his mother and still trying to brave through the situation has been completely overlooked by these trolls. The insensitivity and prejudice trolls and many social media users have towards a celebrity is abysmal. We hope the Chopra family finds strength to bear this loss.

Many come out in Uday's support

However, there were many who even jumped to Uday's rescue and took on the trolls. "Insaniyat dekho insab ke. Maa ki dukhat samay hai, aur yaha comments mai log yaha unke physical appearance pe ninda charcha Kar rahe hai (Is this humanity at such a time people are commenting and condemning someone's physical appearance)," one user wrote. "Guys Uday ki maa gujri hein so plz usko santwana nahi de saktey toh yaha uska majak mat udao ! Have some humanity plz Bhai log (Uday has lost his mother if you can't sympathise atleast don't make fun of him)," wrote another user.