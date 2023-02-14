In the latest documentary on Netflix, The Romantics, Aditya Chopra has addressed the concept of nepotism for the first time. The ace filmmaker and YRF honcho has said that for a star kid the advantage only remains till they audition or get their first project but the buck stops after that. Chopra took the example of his own brother and actor, Uday Chopra to elaborate further.

What went wrong

The celebrated filmmaker said that not every person who comes from a film background or a privileged background gets the advantage. He added how despite being one of the biggest film houses, they couldn't make their own brother a star as it was not something the audience wanted. "One of the things that people tend to ignore, is that every person who comes from a privileged background–everyone is not successful," he said.

Aditya Chopra elaborates

The YRF head said, "I can articulate it without mentioning other people. I can just articulate it mentioning my own family. My brother is an actor, and he's not a very successful actor. Here is the son of one of the biggest filmmakers. He's the brother of a very big filmmaker. Imagine a company like YRF who has launched so many newcomers, we could not make him a star. Why could we not do it for our own? The bottom line is, only an audience will decide 'I like this person, I want to see this person'. No one else."

Uday Chopra, in the same documentary revealed that though he received many projects after Mohabbatein and Dhoom but he didn't want to be a comedy actor. The Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai actor said that he wanted to be a mainstream actor, which unfortunately, the audience didn't want him to see as.