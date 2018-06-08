Uday Chopra, who heads the international division of Yash Raj Films in Los Angeles, is selling his remolded Mediterranean villa in the Hollywood Hills for a whopping price of $3.799 million (close to Rs 25 crore).

According to Los Angeles Times, the two-story estate, which Chopra purchased for $3.025 million (close to Rs 20 crore) two years ago after he shifted his base to the city to take over Yash Raj Films operations as a CEO, has been refurbished with attractive amenities and wooden windows and is now open for grabs for a asking price of $3.799 million.

The posh villa boasts of a saltwater pool and spa, which features vine-draped walls. It also has a fireplace, a lounge, a landscaped courtyard, a center-island kitchen and four bedrooms. The master room, which designed with wooden-beamed ceilings and chandeliers, opens into a balcony.

Chopra has chosen Aram Afshar of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as his agent who will take care of all the deals whoever wishes to buy the property.

Chopra founded YRF Entertainment in 2011 in LA before he decided to quit acting in 2013 while his elder brother Aditya Chopra heads YRF's operations in Mumbai. He was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3 which also Abhishek Bachchan in lead role.

Chopra was also in the news for his alleged break-up with his girlfriend Nargis Fakhri who has now seems to found love again in American filmmaker Matt Alonzo. She often keeps posting cozy pictures with him on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, take a look at Uday Chopra's Hollywood Hills lavish villa, which is now open for sale.