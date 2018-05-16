Like many others, Bollywood actor Uday Chopra took to Twitter to share some of his observations on the 2018 Karnataka elections. However, he became a victim to severe trolling for the same, and got tagged as "Rahul Gandhi of Bollywood".

Uday through Google search "found" out that Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala is a "BJP, RSS" person, and through his tweet, suggested that Vala's past association with BJP might influence the Karnataka election verdict.

"I just googled the governor of Karnataka. BJP guy and RSS hmmm I guess we all know what's gonna happen [sic]," Uday tweeted. Soon, many started mocking his political knowledge, and termed him as "Rahul Gandhi of Bollywood".

People started targeting him for his not-so-successful acting career, and also lectured him on the political process in India.

Seeing the trolls flooding his timeline, Uday again tweeted, "Ha! So many trolls on my timeline suddenly. I agree I am no one of consequence but I am still an Indian and I care deeply about my country [sic]."

But that didn't stop the criticism which made him tweet, "How dare I have an opinion opposed to yours."

Vala is the governor of Karnataka since 2014. Being a past member of BJP, Vala had served as a cabinet minister in Gujarat from 1997 to 2012.

Although BJP won the maximum seats in the Karnataka elections, it failed to form the government due to Congress and JD(S) alliance. Hence, both BJP and Congress-JD(S) have approached Karnataka governor Vala to set claims in forming the government in the state.

Vala is the person now, who would decide if he would invite the single largest party BJP or the coalition of Congress and JD(S) to prove its majority.

Check some of the tweets from trolls, who attacked Uday left, right and centre for his remark.

Googled Uday Chopra, and it was showing 'Rahul Gandhi of Bollywood'. Googled Rahul Gandhi, and it was showing 'Uday Chopra of politics'. https://t.co/fek6ZNOv42 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 15, 2018

I just googled Uday Chopra , look what I found...??? pic.twitter.com/IuXwTBQqb4 — Bhrustrated® (@AnupamUncl) May 15, 2018

Look who is talking:) Even after googling who Uday Chopra is,all that came out loud & clear is,he's some flop wannabe actor who has 'acted' in some forgettable flicks & is now trying oh so hard,to be relevant:) #BollywoodTroll https://t.co/h63hJsJB5A — Sanju Verma (@Sanju_Verma_) May 15, 2018

Rahul Gandhi Of Bollywood Is Standing In Solidarity With Rahul Gandhi Of Politics To Provide Him Some Moral Support. So Cute, Uday Chopra. ??? #KarnatakaVerdict #KarnatakaElectionResults https://t.co/svTPOwOfcH — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) May 15, 2018

As per the Indian Law the party which gets maximum seats is invited first to claim for making government... I believe rather then comments you need to read and learn first #KarnatakaElections2018 — erprashant (@erprashant) May 15, 2018

I just googled Uday Chopra - Yash Chopra’s son and Adi Chopra’s brother hmmm.... Phir bhi fail ho gaya ?? https://t.co/TOKOyyhoH7 — Khaleesi (@HappyHigh01) May 15, 2018

Why dumbs from Bollywood tweet on politics — Keep Smiling (@upma23) May 15, 2018

People who scream democracy in danger have major problems with democratic processes. U sure can have an opinion Uday, but it is always good to invest some time in research b4 forming that opinion. & don’t, don’t play victim just because majority has a opinion opposed to yours. — Shraddha Upadhyay (@ShrUpd) May 16, 2018