Uday Chopra was touted as the next big thing when he showed those abs and danced to perfection in YRF's Mohabbatein. Everyone believed that Chopra not only came with a great family lineage but also had abundant talent. A few blockbusters back-to-back but then it was a big lull for the actor. Now, Uday Chopra has revealed what went wrong in his career.

After Mohabbatein, Uday starred in several blockbusters like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Dhoom, Dhoom 2 and more. However, soon Uday started fading into oblivion. Few average films here and there and the actor was nowhere to be seen on the big screen anymore. Now, in Netflix's documentary The Romantics, Chopra himself has revealed what went wrong that led to his unsuccessful career.

What went wrong

The Neil n Nikki actor revealed that even though he wanted to be a mainstream actor, the audience just wanted to see him playing characters like Ali in Dhoom. He added that he started refusing offers that would put him in the same bracket and tried his hands at different genres and roles. However, the audience wasn't too kind towards him and he lost his feet even before he could find them.

"When Dhoom happened, I was still trying to be a mainstream actor. I should have taken Ali as an example and done roles like that," he said. Chopra then goes on to add, "When I started acting, I was very naïve. I thought everyone would like me. I didn't imagine that people might not like me." He referred to the constant discussion around him and how he wasn't a 'successful actor', and was called a 'child of nepotism'. "It did affect me a lot."