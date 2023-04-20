Pamela Chopra breathed her last at the age of 85 in Mumbai today. The backbone of the YRF world, Pam Chopra had an incredible love story with the late Yash Chopra. While she has moved onto her heavenly abode, taking a look at how Yash and Pam Chopra came together.

The first meeting

Pamela Chopra had revealed in an interview that the first time she saw Yash Chopra was at a cricket match. Pam was accompanied by her two cousins, who were star struck. She added that since Yash Chopra had an eye for pretty girls, he kept turning back to look at the two girls. But, that was not the time when they met or talked.

Pamela Chopra then revealed that the first time she met Yash Chopra was at his niece's sangeet. Pam had been taken to the function by Simi Garewal since they were related and Pam ended up singing some songs. It was then that Yash Chopra walked upto her and complimented her on her singing.

The arranged marriage

Pamela Chopra had revealed theirs was an arranged marriage and they met through a common link. But, none of them were impressed by one another at the first meeting. She went on to add that Yash Chopra was scheduled to fly back the next day but he missed his flight and the two ended up meeting one another again. And this time, sparks flew!

"He was wearing a lungi and kurta, sitting on the floor and playing a chamach on the dholki and Romesh's sister was playing the dholak and they were singing. It was great fun. We were relaxed because we thought that this match won't happen. When you meet someone for matrimony, there is a certain tension. This time, there was no tension because we had both decided we were not going to go ahead with the wedding," she told rediff.com in an interview.

"Strangely enough, I started liking him and he reciprocated. He went to Mumbai and told his family 'Ghanti baj gayi ('The bell has rung)," she concluded.