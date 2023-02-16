The Romantics on Netflix has been making quite some waves on social media. The docu-series focusing on the legacy of Yash Raj and Yash Raj Films features over thirty actors, actresses and filmmakers from the industry. And the bonus is - Aditya Chopra not just sitting throughout the interview but also showing his face.

It is no secret that Aditya Chopra doesn't like his picture or video to be taken. Not only is he not on social media but none of his industry friends or family members are allowed to share his pictures either. Amid all this, viewers were pleasantly surprised to see the ace filmmaker talk at length in front of the camera.

How was Aditya Chopra convinced?

Now, director Smriti Mundhra has revealed how she slyly convinced Adi Chopra to reveal his face and let it be in the episodes. Smriti revealed that when she approached YRF, they promised to give her full access, no questions asked. But, their only condition was – "Adi would not be involved, and he wouldn't come on camera."

"But eventually, after much convincing, I think it became very clear to Aditya Chopra that any story about the legacy of his father, and the studio that they built together which also includes his mother's perspective and his brother's perspective, would feel incomplete without his perspective. And if there was ever a time for him to speak about it, that would be " said in an interview.