In the aftermath of the gruesome beheading of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, the Rajasthan government has ordered suspension of internet services across the state for the next 24 hours.

Also, Section 144 has been clamped in the state for a month.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, it was decided to clamp Section 144 across the state besides suspending internet services keeping security concerns in mind.

Gruesome murder; two held

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Rajasthan police arrested two persons for the gruesome broad daylight beheading of a tailor in Udaipur, Director General of Police, M.L. Lather, said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Gos Mohammad, son Rafiq Mohammed, and Riaz, son of Abdul Jabbar, both residents of Surajpol area in Udaipur, Lathar said.

The victim was identified as Kanhaiyalal Teli (40), a resident of Bhima town in Rajsamand district, who ran a tailoring shop in Udaipur.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kanhaiyalal was beheaded inside his shop on a crowded street in Udaipur for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed.

A video of the incident where the accused claimed responsibility for the murder has gone viral on social media.

NIA to probe

Meanwhile, an SIT team has been constituted to investigate the Udaipur incident, which includes SOG ADG Ashok Rathod, ATS IG Praful Kumar along with one SP and Additional SP.

Further, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has been rushed to Udaipur to probe the matter.

(With inputs from IANS)