In yet another shocking incident, a man reportedly raped his 7-year-old daughter in a tempo in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan. The horrible incident happened in Surphala Kaya village under the Goverdhan Vilas police station area on July 12th night.

As per a news report, police officials have nabbed the 36-year-old accused tempo driver, who is a resident of Nai village. He was arrested on Monday.

The complaint was lodged by the girl's mother against her husband, following which the police nabbed the accused from his hideout. A case has been registered against the accused father under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused is a habitual drinker and used to beat his wife frequently, the rape survivor's mother told the police in her complaint.

'Father took her to a tempo and raped her'

"A few days ago the woman left her husband and went to her parents' house in Surphala. Then the woman's husband went to meet her in the night where the couple had a fight. He took away his daughter and later left her at his brother-in-law's shop," said Prem Dhande, DSP Girwa as quoted by The Times of India.

The victim is in a very bad state with blood all over her clothes. The minor told her mother that her father took her to a tempo and raped her.

The statement of the victim's mother and her relatives who were present at home when the accused left the child have been recorded by the police.

"We have conducted the potency test of the accused and seized the tempo in which the crime was committed," the police added.