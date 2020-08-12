Rajat Barmecha of Udaan fame has spoken about Kangana Ranaut's comments on the insider-outsider debate. He said that she is fighting 'dirty' and her personal attack on Taapsee Pannu is not ethics.

It is known that Kangana Ranaut has been fighting against nepotism in Bollywood for several years. She has intensified the insider-outsider debate following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She made a personal attack on Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker. She said that they resorted to bootlicking Karan Johar, but they remained 'B-grade actresses' after their attempts failed.

While many outsiders kept quiet, Rajat Barmecha, who made his debut with the film Udaan, has opened up on Kangana Ranaut's fight for them in an interview with a leading daily. Referring to her attack on Taapsee Pannu, he said, "If Kangana is fighting for outsiders, then she is abusing an outsider in this insider-outsider debate. What kind of a fight is this? It looks like Kangana is fighting in her own team."

Rajat Barmecha said that Kangana should not be making this fight 'dirty' but should fight with principles. "These are basic things, Kangana Ranaut should not be making these things dirty. If she is fighting, she should fight with principles. During the fight, mutual respect should not be lost," said the actor.

The Udaan actor not only called Taapsee a 'brilliant' actor, but also termed Kangana's fight as unethical. Kangana's personal attacks were extremely unethical," he added. He also said that getting a change in Bollywood by fighting dirty is wrong and he would rather have a late change but through 'respect and ethics'.

Rajat Barmecha won an Award for Best Male Debut for his performance in Udaan in 2010. Later, he played a cameo in the 2011 movie Shaitan. He starred short film Gulmohar (2011) and The Finish Line, which won a National Award. He also featured web series like Love, Lust and Confusion, Hey Prabhu and Girl In The City Chapter 1, 2 and 3. He is currently waiting for the release of Hey Prabhu 2 online.