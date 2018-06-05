Being a millennial is hard. From managing finances to trying to succeed in your career to constantly trying to feel socially acceptable, it is always a struggle. It is always nice to know that you aren't alone and other people are going through similar struggles as you. Hence, we have put down a list of shows which might make you feel better for once, while you snuggle in that comfortable bed with a cup of hot chocolate, leaving all your struggles and worries behind.

Intern Diaries

This scripted reality web series perfectly captures the challenges of working in the world of fashion and glamour through the lens of two young girls. Tara and Anika, while interning with Grazia realise how the fashion industry is not all easy as it seems, but requires sheer amount of grit and determination to sail through. The theme of 'Intern Diaries' by Grazia clearly resonates with the younger generation that is trying to make their mark in this competitive world and are unaware of the challenges lying ahead.

Duck Se Dude

This quirky web series is clearly a captivating one for those who lack confidence in themselves and always think of ways to overcome their low self-esteem and face the world. 'Duck Se Dude' by BIG FM showcases how a once naïve, under-confident boy who is an easy target for everyone's jokes gains confidence by taking up India's most favourite game Cricket. Following the advice of an RJ he pursues cricket and gains confidence to be able to stand up for himself. This encouraging series becomes even more interesting to watch with actor Ravi Kishan's narration in the background, which highlights each situation perfectly.

Love, Lust and Confusion

This​ ​Viu ​O​riginal is all about millennial fantasies and the complications that they face in their day to day life. The series has talented faces like Rajat Barmecha and Tara Alisha Berry. The story revolves around a girl - Poroma, who desires to shift to Mumbai and explore different experiences in her life. Her journey of meeting new characters and how it changes her life is surely something that every millennial would connect with.

Lakhon Mein Ek

Created by one of the best stand-up comedians in India, this original web series revolves around a teenage named Akash who is planning to study commerce in Raipur. His father has different plans for him. He sends Aakash to an IIT Coaching institute far away from Raipur. Aakash reaches there to discover it's a whole different world and he is a misfit. That's where his struggle like every other student who follows the goals set by the parents, begins.

Adulting

There comes a time in everyone's life when they must move out of their parents' home and adjust to a totally new city. This coming-of-age web series presents the daily lives of two young women, Nikhat and Ray, as they shift to Mumbai for work. The storyline hilariously explores their journey of becoming independent adults, a way of life almost every millennial experiences at some point in time.