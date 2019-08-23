At a time when women around the world are fighting for equality and urging men to spend more time with them and on household work, this particular lady in the UAE is seeking a divorce from her husband after a year of marriage, as he is too kind to her.

This woman wants a divorce, citing that she feels "choked" by her husband's affection and that they haven't fought for one year since they got married.

According to a report by News18, the woman has approached the Shariah court in Fujairah to finalise her divorce.

When she was asked for the reason of divorce, she said, "He never yelled at me or turned me down," and then added, "I was choked by extreme love and affection. He even helped me clean the house."

She said that she was yearning for a fight and he simply did not initiate one. His kindness and affection apparently turned her life into a living hell.

"I long for one day of dispute, but this seems impossible with my romantic husband who always forgave me and showered me with gifts. I need a real discussion, even an argument, not this hassle-free life of obedience," the woman said.

The husband defended himself saying that he was trying to be a good husband and even went on a diet when the wife complained of his weight. The husband went on to ask the court to talk his wife out of continuing with the divorce proceedings and give the marriage another try.

"It's not fair to judge a marriage from the first year, and everybody learns from their mistakes," he said.