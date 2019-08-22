Liam Hemsworth is not planning on waiting to work things out with wife Miley Cyrus. The actor has filed for a divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.

The court documents, as submitted by Hemsworth, further add that he is not asking for any spousal support. Although it was reported earlier that the couple plans to take some time off alone to figure things out and give their marriage another chance, looks like Hemsworth does not wish to do that.

"They have a prenup and have kept earnings separate during the marriage. There is not a lot to divide other than the animals. They both have houses that were purchased individually before the marriage," a source told E! News.

An insider further revealed, "Liam is just done with it. There is no turning back and he knows he wants to move on. They have not had a lot of communication. There is nothing to say." When the reports of their split surfaced, a source had quoted that they tried their best to make the marriage work. "They have been trying to make it work for months now but haven't felt they were connecting on the level they were feeling when they got married last year." An insider had previously shared with E! News, "It's been a rough year."

Claiming that it isn't a messy split as one might assume, considering how Miley went away on a rather romantic vacation in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter, the source added, "She has been ready to put out music and be back in the game touring and performing. They really grew apart. Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it wasn't a messy split but they have decided they are at different points in their lives currently."

Ever since the split was announced, Hemsworth chose to keep a low profile as he decided to spend more intimate time with his mates in Australia. However, addressing the news, Liam did confirm the reports on Instagram as he wrote, "Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

It does come as sad news for fans of Miley and Liam. After sustaining an on and off relationship for over a decade now, perhaps it really could be an off after all? They did go through a rough year with their house burning down, their relationship taking a tumultuous turn and more. Eventually, they decided to tie the knot in December 2018 in a very intimate manner in the company of close friends and family. Sadly, their eight-month marriage only pulled them apart instead of bringing them closer.