Miley Cyrus has been quite active on social media recently, posting scintillating videos of herself twerking in a bikini and having fun. But something that was missing from her posts.

Her husband Liam Hemsworth was conspicuously absent from her social media and now we know why. Reportedly, Miley Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth have split after just seven months of marriage.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer announced in a statement, just hours before the Australian actor's 29th birthday, that they had separated to 'focus on themselves and their careers'.

The statement comes amid Miley being spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter during a girls' getaway to Lake Como, Italy. The "Black Mirror" star revealed in her split statement that she and Liam are 'ever-evolving' and 'changing' as individuals, insisting that they will remain 'dedicated parents to all of their animals.'

It is known that Miley and Liam married in a secret wedding last year with their nearest family and friends at their home in Franklin, Tennessee. Miley and Liam have had quite a few ups and downs while dating, so their marriage came as a surprise to fans. They had been engaged a few times as well. And now the split.

Reportedly, Miley is in the midst of dropping three EPs that she will eventually combine into a full studio album called She Is Miley Cyrus, out sometime this year. She released the first EP She Is Coming on May 31 and is still gearing up to release its follow-ups, She Is Here and She Is Everything. Miley Cyrus doesn't seem to be letting anything get her down.

But Miley doesn't seem sad that she is splitting up with Liam Hemsworth, in fact, she looks like she's having fun. Her recent social media posts are proof of that. And we have to say, you go girl.