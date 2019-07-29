Miley Cyrus sure knows how to turn up the heat. The 'Black Mirror' star posted a snap on her social media in her underwear.

In the pic, Miley can be seen lounging on a couch in her underwear with her derriere on full display, teasing her fans. Miley has been quite active on social media recently with scintillating snaps of herself. Recently, she posted pics of herself modeling her bikini without the tank top.

She cheekily captioned the smoldering album: 'FUN BOY or F*** BOY?'

Her latest social media posts come after she publicly refused to play the MTV Video Music Awards after not being nominated. Miley gained notoriety at the VMAs when she twerked against Robin Thicke at the 2013 show as he performed his hit Blurred Lines - over which he recently lost a copyright lawsuit brought by the estate of Marvin Gaye.

Miley Cyrus recently appeared in the hit show 'Black Mirror' and she went all out for her role. She embodied her character Ashley O for quite a while in a bid to promote the show. She had been in Ashley O mode for a while, even going as far as to release a song as her character. And now, 'hot girl summer' is taking over. Miley Cyrus is not letting the VMAs bring her down. These pics are proof of that. Miley Cyrus is a huge star and she knows it and these snaps may just help the VMAs realize it too. Miley Cyrus recently got married to Liam Hemsworth. You can check out the pic here: