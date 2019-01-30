Miley Cyrus recently underwent a glam makeover that had us thinking that her wild days were behind her. But it seems like Miley still has a bit of her naughty side left in her.

Reportedly Miley Cyrus gave her captive, combined 176.7M followers a good glimpse at her pert derrière peaking through ripped denim cut-off shorts in a new snap of herself perched on an armchair.

The 26-year-old husky-voiced pop diva apparently even managed to flaunt cleavage in a low-cut black tank top while bending over the furniture for an impromptu photo shoot.

It is being reported that the Grammy and Golden Globe nominee then Insta-storied a selfie of herself in a recording studio with producer Andrew Wyatt - who recently crafted songs for Lil Wayne, Florence and the Machine, and Lykke Li.

But Cyrus kept being cheeky and randomly put her three-octave mezzo-soprano pipes to use posting her cover of Lindsay Lohan's 2004 song Rumors.

The 32-year-old Beach Club star was clearly amused by Miley's rendition as she shared the post via Insta-story with the caption: 'Love you!!!'

It is being reported that Miley Cyrus will next appear in a guest stint in the six-episode fifth season of British sci-fi anthology Black Mirror streaming soon on Netflix.

'I play one character, but I play a lot of different sides of that character and there's a lot of dimension to it,' Miley revealed on The Howard Stern Show on December 12.

'It was the first time I've left somewhere feeling really proud of my work...but you know if I like it that might mean it's horrible.'

