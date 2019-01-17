Miley Cyrus just responded to the rumours of her being pregnant in the most epic way. Reportedly she made the most timely pop culture reference. She used the egg that became the most liked Instagram photo ever to slam reports that she's having a baby.

It is being reported that under a Daily Mail Twitter post to a story titled "Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 'are expecting their first child together,'" the 26-year-old used the egg that recently dethroned Kylie Jenner's first picture of baby Stormi Webster as the most liked Instagram photo ever as a source of puns in which to deny the pregnancy report.

"I'm not 'Egg-xpecting' but it's 'Egg-celent' to hear everyone is so 'Happy For Us'....we're happy for us too!" she tweeted back to the story and used a picture of the egg covering her belly.

"'Egg-cited' for this next chapter in our lives....Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg?" she continued.

Reportedly the "world record egg" page posted over the weekend with the message "Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this." Mission accomplished as it now the simple photo of a brown egg has surpassed over 46 million likes.

We have to say, if Miley Cyrus was indeed pregnant, she would give both Kylie and dare we say the egg a run for their money. Anyway, it was nice of her to respond to pregnancy rumours in such a cheeky way. The singer was a good sport. Now, if Miley and Liam ever do get pregnant, we expect they might have a much more creative way to make the announcement. You can check out her response here: