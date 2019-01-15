So, it looks like Kylie Jenner is competing with an egg for social media popularity. It is being reported that the reality star recently lost her title for having the most liked Instagram photo to a brown egg and it seems Kylie Jenner is determined to regain her crown, if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by.

Apparently the 21-year-old hopes to get plenty of people 'liking' her photo as she posed seductively in Calvin Klein underwear. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star only a white jacket protected her modesty, and even that was unfurled to put her body on full display. Kylie parted her lips seductively as she gazed away from the camera with a single eyebrow raised. She had a face full of makeup on, glamming up her complexion with a coat of smoky eye shadow and mauve shade of lipstick.

Reportedly the photo racked up over a million likes within an hour but it was still not enough to compete with the latest social media sensation, the brown egg.

Kylie took the title when she shared the first picture of newborn daughter Stormi back in February, but last week a new Instagram account quickly surpassed her 18.1 million 'likes.'

The Egg Gang account which overtook Kylie apparently went from 14 million likes to 18million in under three hours. The Egg became the first non-human in Instagram's top 20 most-liked posts as celebrities such as Beyonce and Selena Gomez usually hold the top spots.

It is being reported that even Paper magazine revealed the egg would be on the cover of it's latest digital edition, along with the headline, 'Break The Internet @world_record_egg.'

You can check out the pic here: