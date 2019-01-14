Trust Kylie Jenner to have a quirky sense of humour! The mother-of-one was just beaten by an egg for the most liked picture on Instagram. The picture of the egg posted by Instagram account, world_record_egg received over 20 million likes.

The account wrote in the picture's caption, "Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this."

Kylie, named as the most valuable Instagram celebrity responded to being dethroned by the egg as she shared a video of herself cracking an egg and pouring in on the ground.

It was previously reported that any #sponsored or #ad Instagram post, Snapchat story, or tweet shared by Kylie is worth the equivalent of a whopping $1 million in ad spending.

And, as long as we're on the topic of finances, Radar Online has reported that money has caused a rift between Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner.

"There's so much envy between these two, it's as though they're not happy when the other's doing well," a source said. Apparently, the tension seems to be about their financial situations where Kylie is reportedly worth $900 million and Kendall about $50 million.

"Kylie really rubs it in and it's been a big issue lately because Kendall's on the ascendency with her modelling. And that's gotten Kylie looking over her shoulder," the source added.

The financial feud is reportedly causing friction as they "can't really stand each other and have nothing in common."

The celebrity gossip went onto claim that Kendall and Kylie's relationship is now "strictly business."

"What's crazy is that they're both impossibly spoiled and have been rich since birth, but nothing seems to be enough and their greed knows no bounds," the source shared.

Kylie was named the fifth wealthiest American Celebrity of 2018. In a list compiled by Forbes Magazine, her net worth was estimated to be $900 million. Meanwhile, Kendall was named 2018's highest paid model for the second year in a row, according to the publication.