Two US Nationals Perform Amaranth Yatra

Claiming to follow the footsteps of Swami Vivekananda, two US nationals have performed the Amarnath Yatra this year.

Both of them belong to California in the US. Their photographs were shared by the Amarnath Shrine Board.

"We live in an Ashram-temple in California. For three years we have been dreaming of coming to Amarnath. We would watch the videos of the Yatra and the Puja on YouTube.

"It has been an experience we cannot explain in words. Swami Vivekananda came to Amarnath 40 years ago. He had a unique experience here," said one of the two US pilgrims.

They said the type of peace they have experienced in the mountains and inside the holy cave has been profound.

"We hope and pray such peace prevails everywhere. We thank Bhole Nath for having made our dream possible," they said.

They described the arrangements made for the Yatris, 'darshan and puja' by the shrine board as flawless.

