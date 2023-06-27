Commencing from July 1 this year's 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra has greater significance as there are two "Shravan" months this year.

Mahant Deependra Giri, custodian of the holy mace of Lord Shiva, popularly known as "Chhari Mubarak" said that two "Shravan" months year is an extraordinary astronomical event taking place after 19 years.

"This year's pilgrimage brings greater significance as we have two 'Shravan' months, this year, and this extraordinary astronomical event has taken place after 19 years," Mahant Deependra Giri said announcing the programme for rituals related to the Chhari Mubarak.

Why is the Shravan month of the year 2023 rare and special?

This year the auspicious month of Shavan will commence on July 04 and will culminate on August 31, 2023.

According to astrological calculations of the Hindu calendar, the Adhik Maas or Mal Maas has extended the duration of the Shravan month this year. The term of this year's Shravan month is special as it extends with a period of 59 days which is rare and unique.

This phenomenon is occurring after 19 years which makes this occasion extremely rare and special it will provide devotees with extra time to dedicate themselves to the deity and offer prayers.

This year will witness eight Shravan Somwar (Mondays) instead of four, adding to the heightened enthusiasm and celebrations. This month holds immense significance as it is believed that observing the Solah Somvar Vrat (Fast on Sixteen Mondays) makes the deity happy and he blesses his devotees with happiness, prosperity, and good health.

Mahant Deependra Giri announces the schedule for this Year's Yatra

In a statement, Mahant Deependra Giri announced the schedule for this year's Amarnath Yatra which will commence on July 1.

As per the age-old tradition, 'Bhoomi-Pujan', 'Navgrah Pujan', and 'Dhawajarohan' — rituals connected to the beginning of the annual pilgrimage — will be performed at Pahalgam, which is the traditional route of the yatra on the occasion of 'Ashad Purnima' (Vyas Purnima) on Monday, July 3.

Chhari Mubarak will be taken to the historic Shankaracharya Temple here on August 16 and Sharika Bhawani Temple a day later.

Rituals for 'Chhari Sthapana' will be performed at Shri Amareshwar Temple Dashnami Akhara here on August 19.

After performing 'Chhari Pujan' at Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar on the occasion of 'Nag Panchami' on August 21.

The holy mace yatra will have night halts at Pahalgam on August 26 and August 27, at Chandanwari on August 28, at Sheshnag on August 29, and at Panchtarani on August 30.

Deependra Giri will carry the holy mace to the Amarnath cave shrine to perform 'Poojan" and have "Darshan" early morning on "Shravan Purnima" on August 31.

Mahant Deependra Giri advised sadhus and members of civil society who intend to join the Chhari Mubarak yatra to get registered saying only those registered with valid Yatra permits will be allowed during the pilgrimage.