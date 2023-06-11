Even as some private travel agents are offering helicopter tickets to the devotees for this year's Amarnath Yatra, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) made it clear that booking of chopper tickets will start next week.

"Helicopter booking for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2023 is likely to commence from the second week of June 2023 through our website https://jksasb.nic.in. Kindly keep visiting our website for further updates in this regard", SASB informed the devotees and asked them not to approach any private travel agents for the booking of chopper tickets.

Important to mention here that some private travel agents through different websites claim to provide chopper tickets to the devotees for this year's Amarnath Yatra.

This year devotees can travel with ease directly from Srinagar to Panchtarni or Srinagar to Neelgrath and complete Shri Amarnath Yatra in a single day.

Earlier, Helicopter Services were operational for only two sectors, but now the pilgrims can avail of the chopper services in three sectors to and fro viz. Neelgrath-Panjtarni-Neelgrath, Pahalgam-Panjtarni-Pahalgam Sector, Srinagar-Neelgrath-Srinagar sector/Srinagar-Pahalgam-Srinagar sector.

The addition of new sectors from Srinagar will facilitate pilgrims who wish to complete the Shri Amarnath Yatra on the same day. This facility is also available for devotees who want to travel only one way.

Security conference held for the successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra

A security conference was held here on Saturday for the successful conduct of this year's Amarnath Yatra, which is commencing on July 1.

According to Srinagar-based PRO defense, Col Emron Musavi's joint security conference of officials of security forces and the civil administration was aimed to increase synergy, interaction, and coordination for a smooth and incident-free annual pilgrimage.

"Detailed briefing and discussions provided an opportunity for deliberations on important issues of mutual interest impacting the security of the Yatra. All officials stressed the need for the harmonious functioning of the government agencies to make the event successful", he said.

In view of the prevailing internal security situation, an overview of the security was also undertaken to ensure complete synergy between all security agencies and the civil administration for a coordinated effort towards the achievement of the laid down goals for a smooth and incident-free Yatra.

The 62-day yatra to the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to start on July 1 from two routes — the traditional 48-km Nunwan route in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and the 14-km Baltal route in central Kashmir's Ganderbal.