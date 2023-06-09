Amid intelligence inputs that Pakistan-based terrorist groups may try to disrupt this year's pilgrimage, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed security arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Security arrangements for this year's Yatra, commencing on July 1, were reviewed in a high-level meeting which was also attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Army's Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and the top functionaries.

Shah also took stock of the plans being formulated to ensure foolproof security for the pilgrimage.

Quoting sources some reports suggested that there have been intelligence inputs that Pakistan-based terrorist groups may try to disrupt the pilgrimage.

All stakeholders of the pilgrimage have taken part in the meeting and all issues relating to arrangements being made for it have been discussed.

Pratham Puja of this year's Yatra was held on June 3

To mark the ceremonial beginning of the annual Amarnath Yatra, a Puja was held at the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas on June 3. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the "Pratham Puja" via video conferencing.

After attending the "Pratham Puja", the Lieutenant Governor said that Jammu and Kashmir administration is committed to ensuring that the best possible arrangements are put in place for the comfort and well-being of pilgrims.

"Dedicated efforts have been made in the past few years to bring about perceptible improvements in infrastructure and other facilities," he said. Sinha said officials of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) are working hard to ensure that the needs and requirements of devotees are taken care of during the pilgrimage.

This year's Amarnath Yatra will be historic

Commencing on July 1 and culminating on August 31 on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, this year's holy Amarnath Yatra will be 62 days long. It is for the first time that Amarnath Yatra will be 62 days long.

In 2022, the pilgrimage lasted 43 days from June 30 to August 11.

The pilgrimage was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID and only symbolic 'Chhari Pujan' was performed by selective priests.

In 2019, the yatra was curtailed by about 15 days ahead of the August 5 decisions of the Central Government to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35-A and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

The 62-day-long annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, will begin on July 1 and continue till August 31.

Last year, 3.45 lakh people visited the holy cave, and this year, the figure could go up to 5 lakhs.

Yatra will commence from both routes simultaneously

The Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district.

The Lt Governor also directed the officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness and to take necessary interventions for sanitation and waste management.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecasts of the morning and evening Aarti (prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra's App has been made available on the Google Play store to get real-time information about the Yatra, and weather and for availing of several services online.

During the 44th meeting of SASB chaired by the Lt Governor, the members and officials had reviewed various aspects of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2023, including registration, provision of helicopter services, service providers, camps, langars, and insurance cover for Yatris.