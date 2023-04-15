This year's holy Amarnath Yatra will be 62 days long as the pilgrimage will start on July 1 and culminate on August 31 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. It is for the first time that Amarnath Yatra will be 62 days long.

In 2022, the pilgrimage lasted 43 days from June 30 to August 11. The pilgrimage was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID and only symbolic 'Chhari Pujan' was performed by selective priests.

In 2019, the yatra was curtailed by about 15 days ahead of the August 5 decisions of the Central Government to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35-A and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Announcing the dates for the holy pilgrimage and registration, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday that the administration is committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.

"Hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers", he said.

"Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of pilgrimage. All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security, and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra," the Lt Governor said.

Yatra will commence from both routes simultaneously

The Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district.

The Lt Governor also directed the officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness and to take necessary interventions for sanitation and waste management.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecast of the morning and evening Aarti (prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra's App has been made available on the Google Play store to get real-time information about the Yatra, and weather and for availing of several services online.

During the 44th meeting of SASB chaired by the Lt Governor, the members and officials had reviewed various aspects of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2023, including registration, provision of helicopter services, service providers, camps, langars, and insurance cover for Yatris.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had chaired the 44th meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan on March 31 to discuss arrangements and the duration of the pilgrimage.

The Chief Engineer BRO had briefed the meeting on the progress regarding maintenance, restoration & development works on the Yatra tracks.