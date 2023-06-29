While as administration started on-the-spot registration of devotees arriving at Jammu, a large number of pilgrims reached the Yatri Niwas Base Camp at Bhawati Nagar at the outskirts of Jammu city on Thursday, ahead of the commencement of the annual Amarnath Yatra on July 1.

Amid shouting of slogans hailing Lord Shiva, a large number of devotees were seen standing in queues outside the Yatri Niwas Base camp. Tight security arrangements can be seen at the base camp.

Yatri Niwas has 13 halls with the capacity of catering to around 1500 Yatris at a time with attached bathrooms and other facilities.

To ensure foolproof security around the Yatri Niwas, additional forces have been deployed in the area.

Amid tight security arrangements, over 1000 pilgrims have arrived at the Bhagwati-Nagar base camp here for their onward journey to Kashmir.

On-the-spot registration started in Jammu

The administration on Thursday started the process for on-the-spot registration of devotees arriving at Jammu for the pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine.

Over 1,500 pilgrims, including sadhus, have arrived in Jammu city for the yatra to the 3,880-metre shrine starting on July 1.

While an on-the-spot registration centre has been set up for unregistered pilgrims in the Shalimar area of the city, a special camp for the registration of sadhus has been set up at the Purani Mandi-based Ram temple complex in the heart of the city.

The registration of un-registered pilgrims arriving here from all parts of the country has begun on the spot at the counter here, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nargesh Singh said.

He said all facilities for smooth registration have been put in place.

"The registration of sadhus has begun in Jammu from today. All arrangements have been put in place for the best possible facilities for sadhus", Tehsildar Jai Singh said.

Senior officers give a final touch to Yatra arrangements

The Director General Police, Dilbag Singh, Financial Commissioner Home Raj Kumar Goyal, and Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor J&K, Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari took an extensive tour of the Baltal and Pahalgam routes of Amarnath Yatra to give a final touch to all arrangements for this year's pilgrimage.

Senior officers first visited Baltal Camp, then to Panjtharni, Chandanwari, and Pahalgam Nunwan Base Camp to review the security, logistics, and other arrangements for the ensuing Shri Amarnath Yatra 2023. The officers also visited Domail and Neelgrath Helipad.

The tour was aimed to assess the various on-ground arrangements made for the safe and secure Shri Amarnath Yatra-2023. During the tour, the officers personally inspected and evaluated the security and logistic arrangements, and working of Joint Police Control Rooms.

They also chaired joint meetings of deployed charge officers of Police, CAPFs, and other stakeholders at these places.

Amarnath Yatra to start from both routes on July 1

The 62-day-long pilgrimage will commence on July 1 from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The Yatra, which commences on Saturday and culminates on August 31, is an important pilgrimage for Hindus who visit the Amarnath Cave, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva.

In preparation for the Yatra, various langar committees started their preparation, two days in advance, to cater to the pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir.

The committees prepared sheds, cooking resources, and other raw materials on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ushampur district.

A total of 22 langars have been established this year at various points of the highway (NHW-44).