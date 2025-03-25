Within minutes of Hurriyat Conference leader Shahid Saleem denouncing separatism and vowing his allegiance to India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that separatism has become history in Kashmir. He welcomed the decision of two organizations to sever ties with the Hurriyat.

"The unifying policies of the Modi government have eliminated separatism from Jammu and Kashmir. Two organizations associated with the Hurriyat have announced their decision to sever all ties with separatism. I welcome this step toward strengthening Bharat's unity and urge all such groups to come forward and renounce separatism once and for all. This is a significant victory for PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision of building a developed, peaceful, and unified Bharat," Amit Shah stated in a post on X.

Omar Refuses to Comment on Shah's Post

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah declined to comment on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's social media post. "I have not read any statement from the Union Home Minister, so it would not be appropriate for me to react to it," Omar said when asked about Shah's remarks that separatism is now history in Kashmir.

Two Hurriyat Constituents Abandon Separatism

The Home Minister's reaction came after reports that two Hurriyat-affiliated groups—the Jammu Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) and the Democratic Political Movement—had announced their decision to sever ties with the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Breaking all ties with the Hurriyat Conference, JKPM Chairman Shahid Saleem declared that he and his organization had abandoned separatism and pledged allegiance to India and the Indian Constitution.

"I am a loyal citizen of India, and both my organization and I owe allegiance to the Constitution of India," he stated in a handout issued to select media groups.

Saleem made it clear that he and his organization have no sympathy for the ideology of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

"I am a loyal citizen of India. My organization and I are not affiliated with any entity that directly or indirectly works against India and its interests. Both my organization and I owe allegiance to the Constitution of India," Saleem reiterated in his statement.

"I, Shahid Saleem, Chairman of JKPM, hereby solemnly declare… that neither my organization nor I have any connection or affiliation with APHC(G), APHC(A), or any of their constituents, nor with any other entity pursuing a separatist or similar agenda," he added.

"My organization and I do not subscribe to or sympathize with the ideology of the APHC, which has failed to address the legitimate aspirations and grievances of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he further stated.

Similarly, the Democratic Political Movement (DPM) leader Mohammad Shafi Reshi also distanced himself from separatist politics, announcing that his organization has no relations with the Hurriyat Conference or any separatist group.