The ongoing controversy over the existing reservation rules in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to intensify as pro-quota groups have announced plans to gherao the Legislative Assembly on March 24 in protest against, what they described, as the "nefarious designs" of certain MLAs, who they claim are attempting to strip weaker sections of their constitutional rights.

Under the banner of Bahujan Samaj, pro-reservation groups have declared their intent to march to the Legislative Assembly on March 24 to voice their opposition.

The protest aims to counter Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who have been vocally advocating for changes to the current quota system, raising fears among reserved communities that their rights could be undermined.

Leaders of Bahujan Samaj have expressed alarm over what they perceive as a concerted effort by the Omar Abdullah-led government to alter the reservation framework under pressure from MLAs, particularly those from the Kashmir Valley.

"We will oppose any move to reduce the existing reservation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," said R.K. Kalsotra, Chairman of the Confederation of ST-SC-OBC Organizations.

"National Conference member from Bijbehara, South Kashmir, Dr. Bashir Ahmed Veeri has moved a private member's bill in the Legislative Assembly to curtail existing reservations in Jammu and Kashmir," he said, adding, "A campaign has already been launched to mobilize people against this move by the NC MLA."

According to Kalsotra, the private member's bill proposes to slash reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) from 8% to 4%, Scheduled Tribes (STs) from 10% to 7%, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from 8% to 5%, instead of increasing the OBC quota to 27%, as demanded by the community.

Strong Opposition Against Reservation Rollback

Bahujan Samaj leaders have vowed to "fight tooth and nail" against what they call the "ill designs" of Bashir Ahmed Veeri and other MLAs, including Sajjad Gani Lone of the Peoples' Conference, who they claim supports the rollback.

"We will not allow the rights of SCs, STs, and OBCs to be snatched," Kalsotra asserted, emphasizing that the organization is "strong enough" to resist such moves.

He further warned that any attempt to slash existing reservations would face fierce opposition, both on the streets and through legal channels.

CSC Constituted to Review Reservation Rules in J&K

On December 10, 2024, the Jammu and Kashmir government issued an official order constituting a Cabinet Sub-Committee (CSC) to review the reservation policy in the Union Territory.

The order followed a decision taken by Omar Abdullah's Cabinet on November 22, calling for a comprehensive review of reservation policies in government jobs.

According to the order issued by Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner/Secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD) of J&K, the Cabinet Sub-Committee comprises three ministers:

Sakeena Masood

Javed Ahmad Rana

Satish Sharma

The committee has been tasked with examining grievances raised by aspirants for various posts regarding reservation rules, in consultation with all stakeholders.

"The committee shall be assisted by the Social Welfare Department and will submit its report to the Council of Ministers," the order states.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also addressed the issue on his official social media handle, stating:

"The Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted to examine the complicated issue of reservations in recruitment has been given a six-month timeline to complete its report."

He further clarified, "This timeline was set by me after I met with a concerned group of job aspirants. However, this timeline was not included in the initial order establishing the sub-committee. That oversight will be corrected. But rest assured, the committee is working to complete its task within the set timeframe."