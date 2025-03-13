The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday admitted that over 3 lakh kanals of state land, valued at more than Rs 18,049 crore, have been encroached upon by land mafia across the Union Territory.

Replying to a question on behalf of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Legislative Assembly, Minister for Health and Education Sakeena Itoo stated that out of a total of 17,27,241 kanals and 8 marlas of illegally occupied land, 15,39,662 kanals and 15.5 marlas have been retrieved so far in Kathua and Samba districts of the Jammu region.

The question regarding encroached state land was raised by BJP MLA from Kathua, Rajeev Jasrotia. She further informed that the eviction process has already been initiated as per relevant rules to retrieve the remaining 3,13,645 kanals and 12 marlas of land, valued at Rs 18,049.6 crore, from encroachers.

Sharing further details, the Minister stated that land under illegal occupation is being reclaimed in Ghatti Patwar, Patwar Halqa Nanan, Forelain, Bhagthali Patwar, Taraf Bhajwal, and Taraf Manjli. However, no state land has been encroached upon in the Korepunnu village of Samba.

Over 6,000 Kanals of Agricultural Land Converted for Industrial Purposes

Regarding the conversion of agricultural land for industrial and commercial purposes, the Minister informed the House that a total of 6,098.53 kanals of land has been converted in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu.

She stated that 4,729 kanals and 19.33 marlas have been converted for industrial purposes.

559.17 kanals have been converted for commercial purposes in Kathua and Jasrota areas.

In Samba, 156 kanals and 7 marlas of agricultural land have been converted for industrial purposes, while 654 kanals and 10 marlas have been converted for commercial purposes.

The Minister clarified that the Revenue Department has not transferred any state land to private individuals for setting up industrial estates. However, based on requests from the Industries and Commerce Department, 12,260 kanals and 3 marlas of land have been transferred to the department in various districts over the past two years.

She also mentioned that 129 kanals of state land have been allotted to PMAY (G) beneficiaries on a lease basis during the past two years.

Domicile Certificates Issued to 52 Non-Locals on Marriage Basis

Addressing concerns regarding domicile certificates, Itoo informed the Legislative Assembly that no non-local residents have been issued domicile certificates in the Magam and Narbal areas of Budgam district.

She provided the following details:

18,921 domicile certificates have been issued in Narbal.

26,277 domicile certificates have been issued in Magam.

62,343 domicile certificates have been issued in Beerwah, including 52 to non-locals on the basis of marriage.

The Minister emphasized that no domicile certificates have been issued to non-local residents in the Magam and Narbal Tehsils.